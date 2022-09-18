Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash.
This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way.
Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Washington Street, failed to negotiate the roundabout and struck the center median causing the vehicle to roll.
Investigators say it is unknown if speed or impairment are a factor in this case.
Detectives are still looking for witnesses to the crash, if you have any information please call the Reno Police Traffic Office 775-334-2141.
Washington Street was closed between College Drive and Putman Drive for several hours while officers conducted their investigation but re-opened at approximately 3:45 A.M.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.