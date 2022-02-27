A large group gathered at the BELIEVE Sign in Downtown Reno on Sunday to show support for Ukraine.
They say this peaceful demonstration shows their support for the Ukrainian citizens fighting for their country against the Russian invasion.
We hear music being played for Ukraine as Ukrainians, Russians and locals all gathered at the BELIEVE sign in the heart of reno to show respect for Ukraine. They made it clear, they won't stand for war.
Dr. Lubow Jowa, the President of the Ukrainian Heritage Club "Right now it's rather shaky independence is being completely violated."
A group who has family in Ukraine told us "We made these signs to support Ukraine because this war is pointless."
Dr. Jowa who grew up with Ukrainian parents tells us with pride "Ukraine may have been captivated and subjected for so long, but we still have our own culture, our own language, and we should have our own country."
Andrij Jowa, Dr. Lubow Jowa's son from Ukraine also in support of the rally says "Before this I knew a lot of people who would say "Eh Russia and Ukraine... Same thing" Well now you know the difference."
Oleh Weres, who's also in support of Ukraine and has family from Ukraine explains "Viable stable Ukraine is something generations have struggled for."
The crowd starts to chant "We want peace!."
There are many people who attended the rally from all walks of life, some from Russia and others from Ukraine, but all here to support the cause.
Alyona Nekrasova, the Organizer of the Ukraine Support Rally tells us "Everybody feels the same, everybody just wants to back, support and protect Ukraine."
Dr. Jowa adds "We want war to stop. We also want the Russians to leave and leave us alone."
Eva & Agatha Chernova, sisters In Support Of Ukraine say "We don't want war to happen because some of our relatives are there."
Dr. Jowa told us in Ukraine's national anthem they use to sing "Ukraine is not dead yet" but then later Ukraine became free. She's hoping Ukrainians won't have to sing that verse again.
She adds "We are not going to stand by and just let him run over Ukraine."
Andrij Jowa says "All these people calling me stubborn and hard headed...This is where I get it from, the will of the Ukrainian people."
The crowds harmonizes "Stop the war!."
Nekrasova makes her point "I want to go back to Ukraine right now... I want to get gun and go protect my family."
Dr. Jowa chimes in "You hear me Putin? Hands off of Ukraine!."
Eva & Agatha Chernova add "We're here to stop war."
If you would like to help, Nekrasova says the Ukrainian soldiers need things like blood and medicine, but we aren't able to send these supplies. Although we can donate, she says 1 dollar here can equal to 5 loaves of bread in Ukraine. We have those links attached to this article. She says anything helps, even if it's just spreading support for Ukraine.