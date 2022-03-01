After 48 hours of planning, the City of Reno hosted its event to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine.
During a speech in Downtown Reno, Mayor Hillary Schieve said, “We have got to stand up and say, "We support you." As American cities, all of us have to come together to say, “We support you."
For the second time in the same week, dozens of people gathered at the Reno City Plaza, with signs saying, no war and Reno stands with Ukraine.
Neoma Jardon the Vice Mayor of the City of Reno said, "It just shows that our community is so resilient and so incredible when they want to stand for something and in this instance, they want to stand for what is right."
Hundreds of sunflowers have been placed on the BELIEVE sculpture as part of the city’s demonstration. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower. The country is known for its golden fields, and it is one of the largest producers of sunflower seed oil. In Ukraine, the flower has many meanings. For some it represents warmth and hope. However, in Reno, it’s now a symbol of solidarity.
"It's just like nice to show support and love for a place I haven't ever been to. But I just want them to know that we here from across the globe support and love them." Said 16 year-old Reno Resident, Sophia Moore. “I was talking to some of the council people and I asked them if they had any ties to Ukraine or if anything like that and they said no. And I told them that makes this so much more special, knowing that people who don't have any connection, no heritage, no nothing over there still support and show this."
The City of Reno said the sunflowers will stay on the BELIEVE sculpture, unless weather elements remove them.
“The City of Reno condemns the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and stands with the people of Ukraine as they resist this horrific war,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Our hearts are with all those impacted and we pray for their safety. Reno joins cities and countries around the world in calling for peace and an immediate end to the senseless violence."
