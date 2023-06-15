The 104th annual Reno Rodeo is back in action on Thursday as the wildest rodeo in the west opened its doors to the public at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Many were out enjoying food, carnival rides and games, shopping items and much more.
Many were taking their shots at the mechanical bull riding, while some were heading into the arena to see some extreme bull riding.
However, with all the fun things happening towards the end of the evening. The Reno Rodeo kicked off this morning with the 32nd Cattle Drive that lasted five days which finished right back here at the rodeo.
Two mothers watched their daughters hit the home stretch this morning.
"These folks have been bringing cattle down for this amazing event that we have here at the livestock event center," said Joylene Hill.
"We also... happen to have both of our daughters in the cattle drive this morning, Miss Rodeo Nevada and Miss Reno Rodeo," said Linda Vogedes.
The Cattle Drive started at Winnemucca Ranch on Sunday.
Up to 60 people, from all over the world, join cowboy volunteers to head out on the journey.
The entire trip is 50 miles where they split the travel over the course of five days.
For the final part of the trip, riders are met with crowds cheering them on near Sutro and Wells.
The drive officially kicks off the Reno Rodeo, and for some families it was worth the tough battle.
"Oh, it was so special," said Alicia Meyer, rider in the Cattle Drive who rode with her daughter.
"Once in a lifetime experience to be here with my mom and she's always wanted to do this like I said and I'm so proud of her it was not easy, but we made it we learned a lot and we're so grateful," said Rebecca Hobson.
However, there is something else to be excited about.
An 800-pound butter cow will be on display at the rodeo and the family who put it together has put in a lot of work.
"We arrived on Monday and so we've been working about four days, 10-hour days," said Sarah Pratt, one of the makers of the butter cow. "I brought my whole family so there's five of us."
First for the butter cow, they make a frame out of pipe and wood.
Then just using salted butter, they form and shape the cow, just like a clay structure.
The Pratt family has made cows in different states, but this their first time in Reno.
However, after each sculpture, no butter gets wasted.
"After the Rodeo is done there will be a team that comes in and packs the butter up and it will be recycled into a new sculpture someday," Pratt said.