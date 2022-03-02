Dozens of vendors were on hand at the job fair today for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Officials say they came out to the Sure Stay Hotel where the event was held. Today's event wasn't exclusively for the airport, as tenets had booths set up to find candidates fit for the job.
They have a variety of openings from rental car companies, airlines and cargo.
Stacey Sunday, the Director of Corporate Communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority says "We function like a small city here at the airport, which is pretty awesome. We have our own police force, our own fire team, our own custodians and HVAC so there's a wide variety of things here at the airport."
Sunday mentions they always have facility, custodian, police, fire and HVAC spots open.
Sheila Kovacs, the People Coordinator for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority "We've seen so many people today it's been amazing, we've got a broad range of skill sets, of experience levels and we're looking to just find the right place for them here at the Airport Authority."
Sunday adds "We are certainly looking for as many people as possible to work in such a great environment at the Reno Airport."
Sunday says they have a huge need for employees right now, especially with how busy the airport can be. She also thinks the pandemic may be one of the reasons for their job vacancies, she says people may be nervous.
Sunday says "Hopefully people are ready to get back out there, we know the travelers are, so lets hope our employees are too."
She also tells us, the tenants at the job fair have either raised their wages or are offering signing bonuses. She says these are customer service jobs, and just as the travelers are excited for their trip, they really want kind and happy people to apply.
Sunday explains "That's the great thing about going to your job is that you get to experience the smiles the happiness and helpfulness."
She says the best part about working at the airport for her is the diversity she encounters on a daily basis.
Sunday tells us "I get to interact with a bunch of different people all day whether it's my coworkers or passengers."
If you missed the job fair today, we have the link to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport job openings on our News Links page.