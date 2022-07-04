In May, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) hosted a push-in ceremony at Reno Fire Station 19 in Somersett to welcome Engine 19 to the station. As of this Sunday, July 3, 2022, Engine 19 is fully staffed and ready to serve the community.
“The addition of Engine 19 will allow our firefighters to respond and deploy resources to fires out in the Somersett area faster and more efficiently than ever,” said Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. “This couldn’t come at a better time as we prepare for wildfire season.”
To accommodate the new apparatus, Station 19 is expanding from a two-person crew to a four-person crew trained in structural as well as wildland firefighting.
“I commend the brave men and women of the Reno Fire Department for their efforts to protect our community around the clock,” said Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon. “A fully staffed Station 19 along with this new engine is something the people of Somersett and Verdi have wanted for quite some time. It’s very exciting to see it become a reailty.”
The addition of Engine 19 is significant as it represents growth within RFD to support the growing needs of Reno residents.
As Reno is an "all-risk" fire department, the crew is also trained in numerous disciplines including hazmat, high-rise firefighting, and a full spectrum of emergency medical service responses, along with water and other technical rescue scenarios.
The crew’s expansion at Station 19 is made possible in part due to RFD’s latest recruit academy graduation, which will add 20 new firefighters to the department.