A Minden driver is dead after a rollover crash on U.S. 395 in Gardnerville last Sunday morning.
Nevada State Police say 43-year-old Jason Clarkson was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer north near Douglas County mile marker 7 when for an unknown reason, he went over the centerline and off the roadway. That's when the Ford went through a barbed-wire fence and hit several trees and then overturned.
NSP says Clarkson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the SUV and died.
NSP says speeding may be a factor in this crash.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220500478. If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.