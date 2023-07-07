Today, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) hosted a roundtable discussion in Reno with women veterans and local advocates to hear how Congress can continue to provide support.
During the event, Senator Rosen highlighted recent bipartisan legislation she’s introduced or supported to ensure veterans have access to the care and benefits they deserve, including her bipartisan Jax Act, the GUARD VA Benefits Act, and the newly enacted PACT Act.
“Women servicemembers are an essential part of our armed services and I’m working to ensure they receive the same gratitude, recognition, and benefits as their male counterparts,” said Senator Rosen. “Today, I sat down with women veterans and local advocates in Reno to hear about the unique challenges they face, and discuss how I’m working to ensure our veterans have all of the resources and support they need after selflessly serving our nation. I proudly helped pass the PACT Act last year to ensure veterans who were exposed to toxins can finally get the benefits and care they deserve, and I’ll continue working to make sure our nation lives up to the promise we made to look after our veterans.”
"We are grateful for Senator Rosen leading today's discussion and the work she is doing to support our veterans and secure their benefits," said Sylvia Froslie, CEO of Veterans Guest House. "As a veteran myself, I know first-hand the unique challenges veterans face, particularly when transitioning from active service. I'm glad that Senator Rosen listened and it was great to hear about all of the work she is doing in the Senate on behalf of Nevada's veterans."
Last month, she introduced the bipartisan Jax Act to require a reevaluation of military records for hundreds of women veterans who deployed alongside Special Forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)