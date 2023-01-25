The Washoe County Health District is reporting a continued decrease in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Washoe County, an improvement from record-setting case numbers the past two months, while cases of flu and COVID-19 remain steady.
For the week of Jan. 15-21, the Health District reports 34 RSV cases (down from 66 cases reported the week of Jan. 8-14), giving a total for 1,891 since the first reporting week in early October.
For COVID-19, the 7-day moving average for new cases is at 27 per day, with 187 cases being reported last week. Over the past two months (Since Nov. 24, 2022), there have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths reported.
For flu, the most recent reporting (Jan. 8-14, 2023) show a decrease in influenza-like illness for the seventh consecutive week. There were three flu-related deaths reported (18 total for the flu season that started in early October).
While flu and RSV rates are declining, COVID-19 and flu vaccines are still highly recommended as flu continues to circulate and there can be more than one wave of respiratory illness increase during a season.
The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) reports pediatric hospital occupancy rates are at 92% statewide, which is improved as the rates were 98-100% for nine straight weeks prior. NHA said that flu and RSV admissions declined statewide, but COVID-19 admissions remained flat. NHA reported 16 Washoe County COVID-19 hospitalizations who were confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)