The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction (SNC) are rehabilitating and reconstructing the existing roadway on portions of Arrowcreek Parkway and Zolezzi Lane.
The roadway reconstruction work includes full-depth removal and replacement of the roadway base and pavement.
Work is taking place on Arrowcreek Parkway from South Virginia Street to approximately 250 feet south of Rubblestone Drive, with road rehabilitation work on Zolezzi Lane from Arrowcreek Parkway to Jeppson Lane.
As part of the project, the RTC is also reconstructing existing pedestrian curb ramps, sidewalk, and curbs as needed to improve accessibility. The project will also improve traffic signals, and provide overall improvements to these heavily used regional roadways.
Closure of the Zolezzi Lane and Arrowcreek Parkway intersection is anticipated to take place at the end of July. Detours will be in place during that time.
(RTC contributed to this report.)