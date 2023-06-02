Enterprise Road between Evans Avenue and Valley Road will be closed from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30.
Drivers will be redirected to Highland Avenue to access the affected area.
The Regional Transportation Commission says the four-week closure is part of the Sutro Street and Enterprise Road Rehabilitation.
The project also includes pavement preservation on Sutro Street, from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard. That project is completed, with the exception of the intersection of 9th Street and Sutro Street. That intersection will be closed for a marathon weekend of construction, July 8-9.
For more information, head to rtcwashoe.com
