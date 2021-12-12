Scheels Holiday Toy Drive to Benefit Renown Children's Hospital
MGN

Scheels is having their Holiday Toy Drive December 1st through December 15th, 2021.

They have been collecting donations in a big red toy box located at the front entrance of their store, by the main parking lot. Scheels is located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks.

All donations are going to the Renown Children's Hospital for Christmas.

Organizers say new, unopened, toys for kids of any age are perfect to donate. However, they do ask that no plush toys be donated.