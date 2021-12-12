...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected. Winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph
are expected in wind prone areas, including along Highway 395
in the North Valleys downwind of Peavine and in south Reno.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish as rain moves into
the region Sunday night into Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches below 5000 feet, 4 to 8 inches between 5000 and 5500
feet, and 8 to 18 inches above 5500 feet including the Virginia
City Highlands.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening commute above 5000
feet and will likely affect the Tuesday morning commute for all
areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be gusty through Monday
afternoon, particularly for wind prone locations along the
US-395 corridor. Travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles
are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel Monday evening through Tuesday morning, be
prepared for long delays especially during commute times. Check
with NDOT for the latest chain or snow tire requirements before
traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&