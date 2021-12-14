UPDATE: For Tuesday, December 14
All Washoe County School District schools on 2-hour delay with winter bus stops in effect.
All Douglas County School District schools are operating on a 90-minute delayed start, except for George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School. Those two schools will be closed due to the heavy snowfall in the Lake Tahoe basin.
All Carson City schools will be observing a 2-hour delayed start time Tuesday. School will end at its regular time.
Incline Village schools have canceled in-person learning. Schools will move to distanced learning.
All schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed Tuesday. School activities are canceled as well.
Lion & Lamb Christian Academy is on a 2-hour delay.
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay.
Pebbles Preschool and Kindergarten is on a 2-hour delay.
St. Johns Children Center is on a 2-hour delay.
All Storey County schools are closed.
Newton Learning Center is on a 2-hour delay.
All Truckee Meadows Community physical locations, including the child care center be open at 10 a.m. All face-to-face classes and on campus operations before 10 a.m. are cancelled. All remote operations will continue as scheduled.
Little Learners Daycare is on a 2-hour delay.
Northern Nevada Literary Council classes are canceled today.
Pyramid Lake High School is on a 2-hour delay.
Our Lady of the Snows is on a 2-hour delay.