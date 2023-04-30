The Sci-On! International Film Festival returns to the University of Nevada, Reno's Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center from May 1 through 6. The festival received entries from over 40 countries and almost every continent, and will showcase 23 movies, planetarium shows and live events.
Themes will include astronomy, space exploration, climate change, cancer treatment, robotics, Star Wars, time travel, exoplanets and the search for life beyond Earth.
The festival invites people of all ages to explore the intersection of science and imagination through a range of adventures at the Fleischmann Planetarium, including a “May the Fourth Be with You” celebration on May 4 that features a new fan film and Wookie Cookies.
Live events will include a performance by the Video Game Ensemble, sci-fi character appearances, and a presentation from a theoretical physicist from the University of Connecticut who is studying closed time-like curves and the scientific viability of building functional time machines.
The Sci-On! International Film Festival is a collaboration of many filmmakers, artists, scientists and organizations from countries around the world. Local non-profit and community leaders from diverse groups across the region have participated over the years, from science to business to cultural organizations.
“This year’s movies, music and live events are amazing, showcasing the vision of world-class filmmakers, artists and scientists,” said Fleischmann Planetarium Director Paul McFarlane. “We hope the community will come out to celebrate science and imagination -- and support these special events at the biggest little planetarium in the world during our Diamond Anniversary. It’s a chance for all of us to reach for the stars.”
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students, seniors and service personnel, and free for members of the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center.
This year’s schedule and tickets will be available at the festival website.