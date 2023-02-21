A man from Markleeville California has been missing from Mexico for over a week and family and friends are forming search parties across the border to find him.
A missing persons poster posted by the Mexico State Search Commission shows a photo of Markleeville resident Dean Trivett and his missing vehicle.
Trivett is 80-years-old and was last seen in Todos Santos, Mexico near Cabo San Lucas.
Trivett's friend, Lynne Thelen says the US Consulate is aware of his disappearance and there will be more searches throughout the coming days.