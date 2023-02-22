Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 4 to 12 inches above 5000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, including the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are anticipated to be in the Pine Nut Range, Virginia City Highlands, and eastern slopes of the Carson Range; as well as portions of Douglas County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. &&