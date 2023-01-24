A dozen 5- and 6-year-olds from Ms. Sewell’s kindergarten class from Carson City’s Seeliger Elementary School had an opportunity to show their pride, patriotism and love for their state and country by leading and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State Address Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
This experience provided the young students with a valuable learning opportunity, as they were able to practice their public speaking skills, develop confidence in front of large groups and learn about the importance of civic engagement.
Additionally, the Pledge of Allegiance is an important aspect of American culture, and by participating in this historic event, the students were able to gain a deeper understanding of the role of government in their community and the importance of being informed and engaged citizens.
The school district plans to continue providing opportunities for students to participate in civic events and to learn about the importance of civic engagement.
(Carson City School District)