Today, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $3,495,275 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support public schools, roads, and other local services in rural Nevada through the U.S. Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program, which helps provide economic support to rural communities.
“I’m proud to announce that funding I secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support Nevada’s rural communities. I’ll continue working to ensure we’re providing our rural communities with the tools they need to grow and thrive.”
The SRS program provides assistance to rural counties impacted by the decline in revenue from land use activities on federal lands. The program also reimburses rural counties for emergency services on national forests, and it funds programs to protect our communities from wildfires.
Senator Cortez Masto ensured the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reauthorized funding for the SRS program for fiscal years 2021 through 2023 to assist rural communities. The reauthorization also included the Senator’s bipartisan Connected Rural Schools Act, which will allow rural counties to use Secure Rural Schools funds to improve internet access at local schools.
(Catherine Cortez Masto, United States Senator for Nevada contributed to this report)