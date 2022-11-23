Four more Michigan State football players have been suspended for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. That brings to eight the number of suspensions. Among the latest players suspended is Jacoby Windmon. Windmon plays defensive end and linebacker and joined the Spartans this season after playing the previous three at UNLV. He leads the Big Ten with 10 1/2 tackles for loss and is tied for second with 5 1/2 sacks. His five forced fumbles are most in the nation. Also suspended were cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.