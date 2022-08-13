In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, SilverSummit Healthplan hosted a community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare.
The event was free to community and featured several raffle prizes and giveaways including backpacks and school supplies, bicycles, gas cards, baby cribs and more.
In addition, attendees can expect entertainment, free food, activities, games for children, and a farmer’s market with free produce and staple goods for attendees.
Several health agencies and nonprofit organizations were on hand to provide back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations; health and wellness screenings such as diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol checks; and general health information booths – all free of charge.
For more information on the event, please call the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows at 775-360-2403