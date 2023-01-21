The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is pleased to announce the 2023 Ski with a Ranger conservation education program at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Skiers and snowboarders are invited to Ski with a Ranger beginning Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Tours will depart from Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola every Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tours last approximately one-hour and will continue through the end of March, weather permitting.
Participants must be intermediate level skiers/boarders or above and provide their own lift ticket. No reservations are required. Attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis and group size is limited to 12.
Tours are led by Forest Service conservation education staff and volunteers through a cooperative effort between Heavenly Mountain Resort and the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.
This free conservation education program is offered to help educate the public about the mission and role of the Forest Service in ski area management, improve public understanding of natural resource processes and issues, and promote environmental literacy and stewardship.
For more information about Ski with a Ranger, contact Adilene Negrete at 530-543-2790 or adilene.negrete@usda.gov