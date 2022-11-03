Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR ICY ROADS AND LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BANDS... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except 1-4 inches of lake-effect snow for portions of Douglas County and south of Pyramid Lake. Roads that are initially wet could rapidly become icy and hazardous early this morning. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Snow showers overnight combined with temperatures below freezing could lead to widespread icy road conditions across far western Nevada through this morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavier snow accumulations are most likely along US-395 between Carson City and Minden-Gardnerville, and also parts of Pyramid Highway and NV-446 between Sutcliffe and Nixon. Visibility could rapidly drop to less than 1/2 mile when encountering these lake-effect snow bands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave plenty of extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&