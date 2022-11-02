Scattered snow showers will stick around through the Wednesday evening commute with slick road conditions possible and chain controls along our mountain passes as you make your way home.
Our FutureCast shows rain and snow showers Wednesday afternoon to around 7pm Wednesday evening.
Icy roads are likely again by the Thursday morning commute in some areas, plan on extra time and possible chain controls the mountains.
It should clear out by Thursday afternoon through Saturday with good travel weather.
Another storm moves in Saturday evening through Sunday and into early next week with as our stormy weather pattern continues.