A Sparks man was sentenced on Monday to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions.
According to court documents, David Lee Wiley Jr., 41, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to felon in possession of firearms. He admitted that on February 4, 2022, he possessed three firearms, which included a rifle, a stolen Glock 30S .45 caliber pistol, and a 9mm IWI UZI pistol with a loaded, high-capacity magazine. Wiley is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions in Washoe County, including convictions for Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Sale.
U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.
This case was investigated by the Sparks Police Department and ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Keenan prosecuted the case.
