Sparks Police need your help finding an eight-year-old boy who was last seen near the Galaxy Theatres Legends early Sunday morning.
Police say there's no current information the boy is in immediate danger, they just want to check on his welfare.
Police say the boy is described as Hispanic and wore a black shirt, tan pants, red Crocs shoes and a had a backpack.
He was last seen near 350 Harbor Cove. Surveillance footage from Legends Bay Casino shows the juvenile run behind the nearby Hampton Inn Hotel, out of camera view.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you can text or call your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.