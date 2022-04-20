Sparks Police need your help finding at least one suspect after a stabbing at Sierra Sid's Casino early Monday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, all of the suspects were gone, but they found one uninjured victim who was robbed during the 3:45 a.m. incident.
Surveillance video captured one of the suspects involved, which you can see in this story.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $1,000 reward is being offered.