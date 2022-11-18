Sparks Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2300 block of 4th street just before 9 p.m. Friday.
Upon their arrival, crews found heavy fire in the attic of a two story home. The fire was extinguished before it expanded to any other surrounding structures.
An occupant was originally not accounted for, so the home was searched and no one was reported to be inside. No injuries have been reported.
The cause of this fire is currently under investigation. Fire personnel might remain on scene for a while longer.