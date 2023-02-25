Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager plans to introduce legislation mandating accountability and greater transparency from school districts across Nevada.
Due to the fiscal responsibility of Legislative Democrats and the pupil centered funding formula enacted in 2019, more than $2 Billion in additional funding will be injected into Nevada’s education system in the upcoming biennium, resulting in an additional $2,000 per student.
School districts in Nevada must account for how they will spend these funds to increase student achievement and ensure that the money is being used to effectively address the needs of students, teachers, and education support staff.
In addition to legislation relating to accountability, Speaker Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Cannizzaro are calling on all 17 school superintendents in Nevada and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority to appear before a joint meeting of the money committees in the next 30 days to detail their plans for how they will spend these funds in a way that advances student achievement, both in the short and long term.
“We are committed to ensuring that every student in Nevada has access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success," said Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager. "However, we also recognize the importance of accountability and transparency in how these funds are spent. Our children and families deserve nothing less than the best possible education, and we will not rest until every school district is delivering on that promise. Public money spent on public education must yield measurable and quantifiable results in student achievement - the status quo is simply unacceptable."
“Democrats in the Legislature are committed to investing wisely in public education and ensuring that this new $2 billion increase in K-12 funding yields the best results possible for Nevada students,” said Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “I look forward to hearing from our district superintendents to learn more about how they plan to improve student outcomes, retain qualified teachers and staff, and ensure our schools provide a safe and healthy learning environment.”
(Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus)