Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts up to 65 mph possible in wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, restrict travel for high profile vehicles, and impact outdoor recreation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans as winds could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...Return to Winter with slick and icy commute possible Tuesday Morning... A fast moving low pressure system will move over eastern California and western Nevada through Tuesday. Gusty winds, a period of rain and snow, and much cooler temperatures will sweep through the region which may impact travel during the Tuesday morning commute. * Winds: Southwest to west winds up to 50 mph ahead of a cold front will continue into tonight or early Tuesday morning. Wind prone areas along US-395 may gust up to 60 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts up around 100 mph. Winds will shift to the north Tuesday with gusty northeast to east ridge winds over the Sierra Tuesday night into Wednesday. * Rain/Snow: A band of rain and snow will move southward from this evening through Tuesday morning. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible for the Tahoe Basin northward into Sierra, Plumas, and Lassen counties, and for locations near and above 5000 feet including the Virginia Highlands in western Nevada. For elevations below 5000 feet in western Nevada, rain will turn to snow, with snow amounts ranging from a dusting up to one inch. * Temperatures: Sharply colder temperatures near or below freezing will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. Slick patches could form, especially on roads near and above 5000 feet. Slow down and allow extra travel time for Tuesday morning.