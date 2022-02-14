Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro announced that he won't be seeking a fourth term as Sheriff and is planning to retire.
Antinoro has been in law enforcement since 1984 while serving in Storey County since 2006.
"I love the people of Storey County, but the time has come to pursue other interests," Antinoro said.
In light of Sheriff Antinoro's pending retirement at the end of his term, Storey County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, Tony Dosen will running for the Sheriff.
Dosen has been in law enforcement since 1989 and has been with the Storey County Sheriff's Office since 2005.
"Tony Dosen has my complete confidence and support. I beleive he is the best sutied person to manage the Sheriff's Office in the interest of the great people of Storey County," Antinoro said.