The Storey County Sheriff's Office is announcing some changes to the uniform their deputies will be wearing for now on.
The Sheriff's Office says the uniforms will be transitioning from tan/green to green/green and will have external vest carriers to move existing items from their duty belt onto their new carrier.
A deputy’s duty belt can weigh 20 or more pounds and all that weight can create hip and back issues, including pain.
The carrier can relieve this weight, distribute it more evenly, and remove items from the back area (especially important when a deputy is sitting in a vehicle).
This also allows deputies to remove the vest/carrier quickly if needed (for example if injured).