A lot of motorcycles are coming into our area and making their way to Tahoe, Virginia City, Downtown Reno and Sparks.
Both drivers and motorcycle riders need to be extra aware of one another while on the roads to help make sure everyone stays safe. One of the things law enforcement wants motorcyclists to be aware of is road laws in Nevada, compared to other states, because there are people coming in from all over for these events who may be used to different rules for the road. Robert Salazar, the Vice President of Two Brothers Racing says, "You want to follow all the guidelines because splitting lanes is a no-go here in Nevada, so it's important you know that when you're riding in town." Trooper Steven Valdez, from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division adds, "People are still doing it unfortunately, it's one of those things where you always have to be paying attention."
Even though you may hear a motorcycle, you might not always see it, and this can be dangerous. So not only do cars have to be extra aware of their surroundings, but motorcyclists have to be 10 times more vigilant. Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth, from the Reno Police Department, Traffic Section explains, "The motorcycles have a much smaller profile and they're more difficult to see." Salazar mentions, "Know that they can't see us, so we need to kind of have both eyes on for us and the driver."
Something to be aware of is the change of traffic patterns in Reno, such as the new micro-mobility lanes downtown. Sergeant Hollingsworth reminds us that, "Not only should you be looking for motorcyclists but the pedestrians and the scooter traffic."
Law enforcement officials say on the roads or highways, motorcycles need to be given a good amount of space. They say they're always worried about motorcycle crashes during Street Vibrations, and both cars and motorcycles need to signal to one another before they make their next move. Trooper Valdez mentions to, "Use your blinkers, people are looking for those. We don't get seen as easily as everyone in a vehicle." Salazar adds, "We rely on what people are doing when they're driving their cars, and if someone isn't using their blinker and they cut right in front of you then it becomes a situation." Trooper Valdez also says, "Take the extra second in your vehicle and look over your shoulder don't just rely on the sensors in your vehicle or the mirrors because they could be in that blind spot."
One motorcyclist says he notices during big events like Street Vibrations that traffic is slower, so you have to have patience. Officials also say riders will be all over from Tahoe to Virginia City making for a big area to stay alert in. Salazar says, "Everybody ride safe and always watch out for your cars and your fellow riders."