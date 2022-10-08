Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) art galleries are exhibiting local artists and a continuation of faculty work Oct. 11–Nov. 3 at four locations on the Dandini Campus.
The opening reception will be on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5–7 p.m. at the third floor Red Mountain Galleries, 7000 Dandini Blvd., Reno.
The Red Mountain Gallery, located on the third floor adjacent to Admissions, features “Deception of Myopic Perception” by Asa Kennedy, who is a self-trained painter and mural artist. For nearly 20 years, Kennedy has consistently produced and shown work in New Mexico, Oregon, California, and Nevada. His work leans toward the abstract surreal, mixing geometric images and landscapes to portray both harmony and discord between natural and synthetic environments.
The Erik Lauritzen Gallery, located on the third floor of the Red Mountain Building near office 321, features “Point of View” by Terrye Kocher, who explores different mediums and techniques, but finds making “dot” images, quilt collages, and jewelry the most rewarding. The imagery of Nevada also serves as an important influence for her subject matter for this body of work.
The Red Mountain Student Gallery, also located on the third floor, features “Environmentalist” by Jenny Krupka. Krupka aims to have the viewer see the beauty and value of nature. Some pieces incorporate man-made items in the presence of the natural world, which is intended to have the viewers think about how industrialization has made an impact on the environment. Other works are real preserved pieces of nature, such as insects and flowers.
The TMCC Main Art Gallery, located in the Red Mountain Building near the Student Center, features the 51st Annual TMCC Art Faculty Exhibition and has been extended to run until Nov. 4.
This exhibition showcases the creative research of the TMCC Art faculty, including individuals with backgrounds ranging from studio art and art education to education and biology, and produces an exhibition that reflects a broad range of creative expression.
Artists include Mahedi Anjuman, Dean Burton, Jay Damron, Candace Garlock, Miles Hall, Weston Lee, Galina Milton, Dayan Paul, Sonny Rosenberg, Micaela Rubalcava, and Rossitza Todorova.
All art galleries are located at 7000 Dandini Boulevard, Red Mountain Building, Reno, NV and are open with building hours.