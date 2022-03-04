Weather Alert

...SERIES OF LOW PRESSURE SYSTEMS WITH PERIODS OF WINTER DRIVING IMPACTS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY... * A series of modest low pressure systems will bring rain and snow showers tonight into Friday morning followed by a more potent system Friday evening into Saturday. * The first system will be the weaker of the two and will provide light rain with mountain snow late tonight through early Friday afternoon, mainly south of US-50. Although snowfall totals are expected to be on the light side, some travel impacts could be encountered for higher elevation segments of US-395 in Mono County and around Mammoth Lakes. * Gusty winds will begin to increase Friday afternoon. Westerly wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible for valleys with gusts over exposed ridges increasing to near 80 mph. Hazardous boating conditions, aviation impacts, and elevated concern for high-profile vehicles are all on the table. * A colder air mass will move quickly across all of eastern California and western Nevada Friday night, with bands of snow showers developing through Saturday. Isolated lightning strikes will be possible in stronger cells. As snow levels plummet Friday evening, any snowfall could produce slick travel conditions even in lower elevations in western Nevada, especially for Saturday morning. Additional light snow showers are possible through the remainder of the weekend.