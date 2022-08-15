The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle that had two children inside.
The Reno Police Department requested assistance of the community in attempting to locate the vehicle described as a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates and a Lithia Jeep dealership plate frame.
The children had been left inside the idling vehicle on the 8000 Block of S. Virginia St. while the mother went inside a store.
Tracking information was obtained indicating the vehicle was headed south toward Carson City.
The suspect informed officers the juveniles had just been left at a nearby hotel. The children were located, checked okay and have been reunited with their mother.
The suspect identified as Jason Day was booked into the Carson City Jail on charges including Grand Theft Auto, Kidnapping and Child Endangerment
Officials say the children are in good health.
the 8000 Block of S. Virginia St.