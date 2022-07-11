A man is behind bars accused of trafficking meth from southern California into Reno.
The Regional Narcotics Unit says 30-year-old Alberto Diaz-Rodriguez was arrested last month in Reno with 31 pounds of meth.
Diaz-Rodriguez was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Sales of a Controlled Substance, trafficking a Controlled Substance and Obstructing and Resisting.
Anyone with further information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Narcotics Unit at (775) 334-3065 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to RPD case number 22-11210.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)