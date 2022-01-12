The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is experiencing a recent surge in COVID cases with the district reporting 267 active cases and over 750 absences as of Monday, January 10.
Early Monday morning, the Superintendent, board members, and a team of administrators met with student leaders (from sports teams, drama, Athletes Committed and the Academic Team) and the athletic directors from both North Tahoe High School and Truckee High School.
In this meeting, student leaders shared thoughtful solutions to addressing the COVID surge while allowing for some extracurricular activities.
From this meeting, and their input, the district has come up with some modifications to allow for extracurricular activities while implementing additional safety measures.
EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES:
Snowsports for grades 6-12: Practices and competitions may resume this week with social distancing protocols in place as well as regular testing.
Attendance will be allowed for outdoor activates.
Attendance will not be allowed for indoor activities such as basketball, volleyball, drama, academic teams and band.
The district is also implementing a quarantine guidance that will last through January 28, 2022.
Any student (regardless of vaccination status) who has been identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID must remain home from school and quarantine for 10 days.
Any student who shows signs of COVID illness, even if they have a COVID negative test, must remain home and isolate for 5 days.
TTUSD is offering two COVID testing sites for our students and staff members should they become symptomatic which are located at
11603 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee in the modular in the back parking lot.
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Monday-Friday
Rideout, 720 Timberland Lane, just outside of Tahoe City
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday-Friday.