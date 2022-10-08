The Winnemucca Police Department says they arrested a teenager after responding to a possible overdose incident at a high school on Thursday.
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Winnemucca Police Department and Humboldt General Hospital EMS responded to Albert Lowry High School.
School Administrators, Tri-County Drug Taskforce, and WPD Officers investigated the circumstances surrounding this incident and identified all subjects involved.
The investigation led to the recovery of marijuana and the arrest of one male juvenile.
There was no evidence that fentanyl was involved.
The identity of the teenager who was arrested has not been released.
(Winnemucca Police Department)