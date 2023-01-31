Carson City’s Fox Brewery & Pub plans to expand to Midtown Reno, expecting to open in the former Silver Peak location later this year.
The brewery made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21 years.
“It is a fabulous facility in Midtown, with a foundation of success dating back to a time when craft brewing was just becoming familiar to consumers. We feel confident that we can continue their commitment to craft, while bringing our famed Fox energy and operational concept to the Reno market,” shared Jim Phalan, who will also manage the Fox’s second location.