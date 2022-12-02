Escape to a land of holiday fantasy with The Reno Dance Company’s production of “The Nutcracker,” returning to the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 and Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for The Reno Dance Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” at GSR are on sale now and start at $25, plus additional taxes and fees. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com or call 1-800-648-3568.
The iconic tale of little Clara and the enchanted nutcracker toy has captivated audiences for over a century. With a cast of the finest talents and a lavish blend of costumes, scenery and outstanding choreography, The Reno Dance Company’s extraordinary production creates a magical winter wonderland that mesmerizes children and ballet enthusiasts of all ages.
Celebrate 20 years of fun family tradition while experiencing the timeless music of Tchaikovsky and breathtaking performances by 25 professional dancers as well as 80 local children from the Reno-Sparks area who will showcase their passion for dance on Reno’s acclaimed Grand Theatre stage.
Artistic Director, Lesa Dusich, says this is a “traditional production,” emphasizing the tremendous opportunity for parents to share their treasured memories of this ballet with their own children.
“Most of us remember ‘The Nutcracker’ as our first introduction to dance or live theater, and that sense of warmth and magic that we remember stays with us our whole lives. It completely enthralls us, at any age,” says Dusich. “It’s our hope that ‘The Nutcracker’ becomes a tradition for families, creating memories that will always warm their hearts.” Doors for both showings open at 6 p.m.
(Grand Sierra Resort)