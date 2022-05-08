For 18 years, the Reno River Festival has been held in the heart of downtown in Wingfield Park. Last year the festival was pushed back to June due to the pandemic. But this year it resumed on it's usual Mothers Day weekend.
Jess Horning, Partner At Liquid Blue Events says "To have it back on Mothers Day for moms to enjoy their day with their daughters and families, to come down here and do some shopping, or grab something to eat and drin,k and listen to some music it's a great weekend for that."
Whitney Botto, a Mom Enjoying the Reno River Festival tells us "We had a great Mothers Day, we got a bunch of cards this morning and presents. And then we came here have some food, listen to music, and we get to play and have fun."
Horning said they had a great turnout this weekend, despite the chilly winds that rolled in.
Botto mentions "It's a little colder than we thought but it's wonderful."
They had many shopping and photo opportunities for Mothers Day at the festival, including an adventure park for both kids and adults. As well as an entire street of food options and live music to enjoy featuring 24 acts this weekend.
Botto asks her kids "What do you think?" And then tells us "I think I like the music the most."
Horning adds "Outdoor live music, you don't get a lot of that throughout the year, and we kind of kick that off." He also says for the Reno River Festival, the community is everything "To be able to be in the center of town, to have people experience downtown Reno and the beautification, all the new restaurants, news bars that are down here, art that's down here we love being the heart of all that."
Botto agrees "Yeah it's a great thing for the community, I feel like it gets us outside and we get to have some good food, and listen to music, and see families out here which is really nice."