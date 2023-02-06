The Source, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, has announced its roundup partners for February, Black Wall Street and Uplift Foundation.
Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at The Source’s Reno dispensary, located at 5270 Longley Ln., to directly support Black Wall Street; and at its four dispensaries throughout Las Vegas and in Pahrump to directly support Uplift Foundation.
The Source will also accept direct donations from customers or the public to support these local organizations. For more information on The Source or to find a location nearest you, visit www.thesourcenv.com.
Local Reno nonprofit, Black Wall Street, offers support to its community’s underrepresented minorities, promoting self-sufficiency and sustainability by providing a variety of resources and services.
Nevada charity organization, Uplift Foundation, seeks to improve the lives of children and their families in Clark County and the Las Vegas Valley, by offering resources, support and more.
Through its December 2022 roundup initiative, The Source raised more than $15,197 for local charities, NV Childhood Cancer Foundation and Reno’s Women and Children's Center of Sierra and throughout January, raised more than $15,548 to support Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
As a community-driven company, The Source has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, supporting local partners by donating more than $700,000 to local nonprofits, including Opportunity Village, the Venture Out Program, Helping Hands of Las Vegas, Community Counseling Centers of Southern Nevada, The Cupcake Girls, Mondays Dark and more.
Throughout 2022, The Source raised a total of more than $71,849 for its local nonprofit partners.