A sixth grader from Carson Middle School (CMS) and a pair of Carson High School (CHS) sophomore boxing athletes have punched their way to the top, winning both state (in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022) and regional championships (in Compton, Calif., Jan. 6-8, 2023) and are now gearing up to compete at the national level at the Silver Gloves National Finals, hosted in Independence, Mo. Feb. 9-11, 2023.
CMS sixth-grader Ivan Manzano, from Callejeros Boxing Gym, advanced in the 110-pound weight class and CHS Sophomores Miguel Elizondo, also from Callejeros Boxing Gym, and Jimmy Sapien, representing Carson City Boxing Club, advanced at their respective, 138- and 125-pound weight classes.
Last year, Sapien, 15-years-old, won the State and Regional Championships as a freshman and proceeded on as a national finalist. This year, he is ranked 5th in the Nation and 1st in the State by USA Boxing. He also attended his first ever Junior Olympic training camp at the Olympic Training Center (in Chula Vista, Calif.) as a National Junior Olympic Quarter finalist.
Manzano, 11-years-old, remains undefeated in six amateur fights. After Silver Gloves Nationals, both he and his 15-year-old cousin, Elizondo, will head to Detroit, Mich., March 18- 25, 2023, to compete in the National Qualifier for USA Amateur Olympic-style Boxing.
“Their dedication and hard work in the ring have paid off, as they have proven to be some of the best young boxers in the country,” said CHS Principal Bob Chambers. “Their coaches and school community are incredibly proud of their achievements and are excited to see what they will accomplish at the national competition."
(Carson City School District)