Three Carson City students were recognized as finalists for the 2023 Nevada Reading Week Art Contest including Michelle Escobar, 10th grader at Carson High, Madelyn Monson, 11th grader at Carson High and Cadence Schnaible, 7th grader at Carson Middle School.
The theme for the 2023 Nevada Reading Week is “One World, Many Stories.” The overall winner’s artwork in the statewide contest will be used across Nevada for apparel and social media.
Nevada Reading Week, Feb. 27 through March 3, serves to promote a life-long love of reading and coincides with National Read Across America Day, observed March 2, the birthday of children’s book author Ted Geisel, a/k/a Dr. Seuss.
From students in Pre-Kindergarten listening attentively on a circle rug to their teacher’s riveting read-aloud to high school seniors engaging in rigorous discussions about a novel, the joy of reading is evident.
For more than forty years Nevada Reading Week has been celebrated across the entire state - from small rural communities to larger urban areas. Activities often include book studies, author studies, literary readings by renowned authors, book fairs, and family literacy events. The stewards of Nevada Reading Week include PK-12 school librarians, educators, the Nevada Department of Education, the Nevada State Library, public libraries, community leaders, students and their families.
Literacy experts of the Nevada Department of Education say they are thrilled to facilitate the work of Nevada Reading Week in partnership with a very talented group of librarians, educators, and community members who serve on the Nevada Reading Week Committee.