The annual Student Art and Design Exhibition will once again populate the walls of TMCC Art Galleries with the creations of our student-artists.
The show will be on display April 11–May 6, offering students an opportunity to experience the professional—or, public—side of art while sharing their work with the TMCC community. A variety of work will be displayed, including painting, photography, sculpture, and graphic design.
“The Student Art & Design Exhibition is an excellent opportunity for students to get an introduction to the practice of showing their work in a professional setting,” said TMCC Galleries Curator Joshua Weinberg, who encourages all students—regardless of their degree program or professional status—to participate in the show. “Cash prizes are chosen by the juror and awarded by TMCC, and Nevada Fine Arts gives out special recognition awards."
The Artist Reception and awards ceremony for the Student Art Exhibition will be held on Wednesday, April 13 from 5–7 p.m. in the V. James Eardley Student Center in the Red Mountain Building on the Dandini Campus. In addition to honoring students awarded for their work, the reception will feature a special presentation by show juror, Vivian Zavataro.
Zavataro is a professional museologist who currently serves as the Director of the John and Geraldine Lilly Museum of Art in Reno, NV. She has worked on and produced exhibitions in numerous locations worldwide, including many workshops and symposiums at esteemed institutions such as Documenta 14 in Kassel, Germany. She received her B.A. in Art History from the University of Nevada, Reno, and her M.A. in Museum and Heritage Studies from the University of Amsterdam.
(Truckee Meadows Community College)