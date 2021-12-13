Totals are in from our 29th annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive. We collected food at 3 different locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. last Friday.
Specifically, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno collected 114,472 pounds and $151,315.60.
The Governor's Mansion in Carson City collected 15,039 pounds and $33,485.
Carson Valley Inn in Minden collected 243,194 pounds and $76,915.05.
She adds, "It's a 12-hour food drive and we do see people come through the whole time and that's what makes it so magical."
For some of the contributors, SYC is a holiday tradition they wouldn't miss, making it their holiday mission to fight hunger in the community.
Gene Chalmers told us, "We feel very strongly about that and we hope that that's the goal that we reached." He added, "We do this every year. We love to give back."
Joanne McClain said, "Especially in these times we feel very fortunate ourselves so we want to give back to other people who aren't as fortunate." She added, "Whatever we pick up then we look though our pantry to see what else we can throw in."
Diane Kellogg told us, "You look at all the people that are on the streets and all the kids that don't have food, you know it just makes my heart smile when I can do this for people."
McClain says, "Even though we give also to the Food Bank money every month we still come here to give the food."
Some community member say they've been watching SYC on TV, and seeing people come at early as 6 a.m. makes them feel proud of their community as well.
People could also text their donations on their phone. More than $6,900 was collected during the 12-hour drive.
With so much food gathered during the drive, a lot of help is needed in order to get it to where it needs to be.
Lantrip tells us, "We have so many great partners that help us haul this food back to the Food Bank."
She says, the food bank is going through food very fast because of how much need there is in the community, so it helps them stock up for months.
"I can't even imagine the amount of meals that have been raise at this event over the years and this years no different."
She says, "Channel 2 does so much for us throughout the year but this event is off the charts."
In 2020 the community was able to collect more than 447,000 pounds of food and more than $306,000.
Donations in Reno will go to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
For Carson City, donations will be given to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, FISH and Advocates to End Domestic Violence.
And for Minden, those donations will go to the Carson Valley Food Closet.