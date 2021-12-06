Our annual Share Your Christmas Drive By Food Drive is happening this Friday, December 6th. Where we'll be gathering food and monetary donations to help organizations like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Share Your Christmas is something the Food Bank looks forward to every year, so much so they reserve empty shelves in their warehouse specifically for this event because of how much food is brought in each year.
Jocelyn Lantrip, the Director of Marketing for the FBNN says "Share Your Christmas is one of our very favorite days of the year because it's such a significant amount of food that comes in on that one day and we always need it."
Lantrip tells us, sometimes Share Your Christmas brings in over 80,000 pounds of food from Reno alone, but if you add the donations from Minden and Carson, she says the donations come out to several hundred thousand pounds of food collected. She adds, those donations go towards the 107,000 people they help each month.
Lantrip says "Share Your Christmas helps us to help those 107,000 people, and we always do wonder who are we not helping, who's out there, who hasn't reached out to us and asked for help and we encourage people to do so."
The FBNN serves 90,000 square miles across all of Northern Nevada, including Tonopah and the eastern slope of the Sierras in California.
Lantrip adds, it's been a tough year for the communities with things like wild fires and COVID-19.
She says "It's difficult for California. "So we're excited to get this help out to them."
During Share Your Christmas there's many ways to help out the community.
Lantrip tells us "The best part about share your Christmas is there's so many ways to get involved, we have some volunteer opening's if there are people who want to come down and help us get food out of cars."
We'll be collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the Governors Mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
We hope you can Come out and give too! But if you can't come our in person, you can donate by texting "SHARE" followed by a dollar amount to 50155.
Vitalant will also be collecting blood in Reno and Minden.