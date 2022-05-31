The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing roadway reconstruction work on Sky Valley Drive from Summit Ridge Drive to the Highland Ditch Crossing and Sky Mountain Drive from the Highland Ditch crossing to Summit Ridge Drive.
As part of the project, one-way traffic is in place for the duration of construction. In addition to improving construction safety and efficiency, one-way traffic allows vehicles to remain in the traditional right-hand travel lane, retain on-street parking during construction, maintain a bike lane, and allow for continued transit service.
Beginning on Thursday, June 2, there will be a new traffic pattern. Traffic will flow in a one-way, counterclockwise direction. Drivers will enter at Sky Valley Drive/Summit Ridge Drive intersection and exit at Sky Mountain Drive/Summit Ridge Drive intersection.
As part of the project, the RTC will remove and replace the roadway, reconstruct existing curb ramps, replace damaged sidewalk and curb and gutter, improve transit stops, place green pavement markings for bicycle lanes, and improve drainage.
Sky Mountain Drive and Sky Valley Drive were noted as pavement preservation candidates last year as the RTC says these streets are in poor condition and it is in need of repair.
This project represents an approximate $3.8 million investment in our community funded with local fuel tax revenue.
Construction is anticipated to be complete in July 2022, weather permitting.
To learn more, you can visit Reno Consolidated 22-01 (Sky Mountain Drive, Sky Valley Drive) - RTC Washoe
(Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)