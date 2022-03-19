Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is preparing for wildfire season. So they're inviting Washoe County residents to bring their green waste to their collection site on select days.
The purpose of the event is to help create defensible spaces to protect homes and property from wildfires.
People are encouraged to bring green waste, such as: dry or dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels. TMFR asks that you bring natural vegetation ONLY.
Items not accepted are: household garbage, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt and gravel, or stumps with root balls. Tree stumps over 8 inches in diameter will not be accepted either. Items must be removed from bags on-site.
Each collection site will be open on the dates listed below from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting).
Dates and locations:
Mach 19: Lemmon Valley
- Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno
April 9: Washoe Valley
- Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
May 14: Palomino Valley
- Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino
Valley
May 15: Spanish Springs
- Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks
TMFR is also reminding the public that open burning, or pile burning, for residents in TMFPD is in effect March 19th through March 31st, 2022 (weather permitting).