The Truckee Police Department has a new member of its force - an English bulldog named Captain Mugshot.
Originally named Billy Bob, he was rescued in Kern County, and then transferred to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.
The eight-month-old puppy was officially adopted by Truckee Police on May 6th.
Once he's done training, he'll assume the role of Community Outreach Canine where he will educate the community on behalf of the police department.
"We are so excited to have this special canine working alongside our Truckee P.D. officers,” said Truckee P.D., support services manager, Deverie Acuff. “Community outreach is an important part of what we do and we're excited for the community to meet the newest member of the team.”
Captain Mugshot (nicknamed “Mugz”) will live with Police Lt. Lisa Madden.
(Truckee Police Department contributed to this report.)