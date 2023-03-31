Two people died and two others were injured after a crash near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center Friday morning.
At around 6:14 a.m., the Storey County Sheriff's Office, Story County Fire/Paramedics and Nevada State Police responded to the area of Eletric Ave. and Milan Drive for a report of a crash.
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says a 2000 Subaru and a 2010 Buick sustained major damage as a result of the crash.
A preliminary investigation showed that the Subaru was traveling westbound, failed to maintain the travel lane and crossed the median and struck the Buick as it was traveling eastbound.
The Sheriff's Office says neither occupant of the Buick was wearing seat belts.
The front passenger of the Buick and the driver of the Subaru both succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.
The Driver of the Subaru has been identified as 51-year-old Margarita Sadek of Reno, the passenger of the Buick has been identified as 37-year-old Dennis Katona of Reno.
The passenger of the Subaru was transported via Care Flight for major injuries and the driver of the Buick was transported by ground ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
Nevada State Police are assisting Storey County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
If you are a witness to the incident, you are encouraged to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office or the Nevada State Police and Reference Storey County Sheriff’s Office case number 23-287.